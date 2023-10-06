IM Milan designer of the year: Retbierieka Kon’s winning collection

During Istituto Marangoni Milan’s fashion show that featured its best designers of the past academic year in September, graduating student Retbierieka Kong was named IM Milan’s best designer of the year.

Kong competed against nine fellow emerging designers studying at the Italian institution. Each has their own background, unique vision and inspirations.

The ten designers presented their individual looks in a collective fashion show entitled Estrangement during Milan Fashion Week, which evoked themes of isolation and individuals trying to navigate a society that becomes more (dis)connected every day.

In this article, FashionUnited =highlights the collection of IM Milan’s top designer of the academic year 2022/2023, Retbierieka Kong.

View her full collection below

Retbierieka Kong, CLASS23. Credits: Courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.

