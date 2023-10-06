IM Milan designer of the year: Retbierieka Kong’s winning collection

During Istituto Marangoni Milan’s fashion show that featured its best designers of the past academic year in September, graduating student Retbierieka Kong was named IM Milan’s best designer of the year.

Kong competed against nine fellow emerging designers studying at the Italian institution. Each has their own background, unique vision and inspirations.

The ten designers presented their individual looks in a collective fashion show entitled Estrangement during Milan Fashion Week, which evoked themes of isolation and individuals trying to navigate a society that becomes more (dis)connected every day.

In this article, FashionUnited highlights the collection of IM Milan’s top designer of the academic year 2022/2023, Retbierieka Kong.

The young creative created a collection entitled ‘La Satrey’, which translates into English (from Khmer) to The Women. It focuses on the role of women as artists and designers and draws inspiration from the work of these female artists, particularly when it comes to materials and the principles of contemporary minimalism, highlighting the significance of vintage items and recyclability.

View her full collection below

Retbierieka Kong, CLASS23. Credits: Courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.

