IM Milan's best designer 2024: the collection of Cesare Garbin

Istituto Marangoni fashion graduate Cesare Garbin presented his collection ‘Gazze ladre’ on the first day of Milan Fashion Week (MFW) at the school’s ‘best of’ fashion show and was named the winner of the show shortly afterwards.

The young designer’s collection is entitled ‘Magpies: Rise and Fall of Shimmer’ in Italian (‘Gazze ladre: ascesa e caduta di un luccichio’). In it, Garbin explores the tensions between aspirations and reality, as per the release sent out by the school.

View the collection of IM Milan's top designer below.

A look from Cesare Garbin's winning collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.

A look from Cesare Garbin's winning collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.

A look from Cesare Garbin's winning collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.

A look from Cesare Garbin's winning collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.