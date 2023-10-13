IM Mumbai presents student showcase ‘Maya’, names top designer

On September 15, Istituto Marangoni Mumbai presented its student showcase 2023. 19 designers were selected to present their collections and the school named its best designer of the year at the show.

Istituto Marangoni selects its best designer of the year at the annual student showcases like the one that was presented at its Mumbai campus. Lipsita Priyadarshini presented her collection ‘Konark’ and was named IM Mumbai’s fashion design student of the year 2023.

The fashion show as a whole was entitled ‘Maya’, which means ‘illusion’ in Sanskrit and featured 19 student collections, which each had a different title. The overarching theme of the showcase was the way individuals experience the world through a kaleidoscopic view.

It is about “what is real and what we manifest in our surroundings, our universe,” the press release sent out by the school reads. Before the pandemic people were living in a kind of dream, a bubble and when the pandemic hit it brought everything to a standstill.

The 19 designers who presented their collections at the IM Mumbai student showcase 2023 were: Shreya , Krish Arora, Sahiba Balwa, Riya Bokadia, Idekaa Dang, Surili Dey, Minal Gala, Krishvi Garg, Ashna Gidwani, Sudiksha Gupta, Naisha Nihaluddin Khan, Chirag Parekh, Aryan Patel, Niyati Patil, Lipsita Priyadarshini, Anjani Pugla, Avanti Purohit, Alika Rathee, Yashas Sahni, and Akshath Sehgal.

IM Mumbai student showcase 2023. Credits: Courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Mumbai.

In addition to presenting their individual collections, the students also presented their projects in collaboration with UPKVIB entitled ‘Project Kadi’. The pieces were made from the traditional hand loomed fabric Khadi from India and symbolised the country’s traditional textile heritage.

Lastly, fashion and textile design management postgraduate student Manal Gala also presented her collection, entitled ‘Knits & Knots’, during the event.

