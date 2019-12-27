In pictures: 10 important fashion moments in 2019

December is the month to reflect on the year and look forward to the new one ahead. FashionUnited takes a look at important fashion image of 2019: the year in fashion photos.

Photo Vegan Fashion Week

Vegan Fashion Week makes its debut in Los Angeles

Vegan Fashion Week makes its debut in February. The event, which highlights designers who produce animal-free products, will take place in Los Angeles . "I've created a collective catwalk featuring curated designer items from around the world to show that vegan alternatives are ethical, sustainable and better," said organizer Emmanuelle Rienda. "We showed Pinatex, pineapple leather, apple leather, eco-friendly fake Ecopel fur, fake wool, corks 'exotic skins' and much more."

Photo Erik Frenken @Reinier_rvda

Erik Frenken wins Mode Stipendium 2019

Recognition for Erik Frenken in April: The designer is the winner of the Mode Stipendium, the most important fashion award in the Netherlands. Frenken receives the prize in the Amsterdam NewWerktheater, from the hands of his predecessor Bas Kosters. The prize is accompanied by a cash prize of 50,000 euros, which will give the designer the opportunity to further develop himself artistically and professionally.

Foto Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP

Kim Kardashian in 'wetlook' dress Thierry Mugler

At the Met Gala 2019 with the theme 'Camp:Notes on Fashion', Kim Kardashian West wears a 'wet look' dress by Thierry Mugler with wasp waist.

Photos: Jacquemus SS20 via Catwalkpictures.com

Jacquemus shows in lavender fields in the French Provence

The most Instagrammable show set of the year? Who knows? The lavender fields in the French Provence as show decor of the Jacquemus spring/summer 2020 show (also the 10th anniversary of the French fashion house), delivered in any case beautiful pictures.

Photo: Christophe Archambault / AFP

Rememoration 'Karl for Ever'

Big names from the fashion industry and famous fans come together in June. for the commemoration of the late Karl Lagerfeld. The American singer Pharrell Williams, actresses Helen Mirren and Tilda Swinton, picturing artist Jeff Koons, designers Valentino and Stella McCartney and models Claudia Schiffer, Gigi Hadid, Carla Bruni and Monica Bellucci are present. at the Grand Palais, the place where Lagerfeld hosts its most spectacular Chanel shows organized. Quite a turnout for the man who stated that he was "would rather die" than stop designing.

Photo: Versace SS20 via Catwalkpictures.com

J.Lo shows Versace jungle dress

A special finale to the Versace spring/summer 2020 show at Milan Fashion Week. Jennifer Lopez appears on the catwalk in the iconic Versace jungle dress with navel-deep cleavage. Once again it will be a trending topic.

Photo: Ronald van der Kemp (RVDK), credits Team Peter Stigter.

Ronald van der Kemp on AFW

Ronald van der Kemp shows at the opening night of Amsterdam Fashion Week in September. Models come from all sides of the Museumplein; by bike, motorbike and in an old-timer convertible, dressed in RVDK's Wardrobe 10 collection. Guests watch the grand entrances as they drink from the garden of Moco (museum).

Ben Gabbe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Savage X Fenty NYFW show spectacle

The Savage X Fenty lingerie show in September is one of the most discussed show moments of New York Fashion Week. Making (and sharing) images is forbidden, as the event will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime days later. The show spectacle with live song and dance performances, stars and top models celebrating diversity and inclusiveness is praised by the general public and the media.

Photo: Hudson's Bay Amstelveen, credit FashionUnited

Hudson's Bay widens losses, departs from short stint in the Netherlands

Canadian department store Hudson's Bay leaving the Netherlands . The department stores will close at the end of the year, although the judge recently ruled that Hudson's Bay should keep the stores in Amsterdam and Breda open longer.

Photo: Jewel Samad / AFP

The fall of Victoria's Secret fashion show

Lingerie company Victoria's Secret confirms to stop the annual lingerie show in November. The show was struggling with declining interest and was labeled as outdated.

Text from this article was taken from previously published articles by editors Natasja Admiral, Caitlyn Terra and AFP. Originally publushed on Fashionunited.NL, selection and editing: Esmée Blaazer.