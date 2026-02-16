In Pictures: 7 For All Mankind makes NYFW debut with Nicola Brognano

Denim specialist 7 For All Mankind took to the New York Fashion Week runway for the first time this season, offering up a refreshed direction under the guidance of its new creative director, Nicola Brognano.

Brognano’s appointment was announced towards the end of last year. The Italian designer, who previously helmed Blumarine, was tasked with establishing a “richer, more cohesive brand universe”, bringing the brand beyond its denim origins and strengthening its cultural relevance.

7 For All Mankind AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Denim still remained a defining factor, however. Floor-sweeping skirts and skinny low-waist jeans referenced the brand’s early 2000s identity, as did mini skirts with long trains and slouchy boyfriend silhouettes.

Elsewhere, studded jeans and jackets only emphasised references to this time period, with 7 For All Mankind’s signature logo adorned over the back pockets.

7 For All Mankind AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Speaking to press, Brognano said he wanted to mirror the aesthetic of early 2000s ‘It’ girls, like Sienna Miller and the Olsen twins, a feat seemingly achieved in the presence of slinky babydoll and tube dresses, dramatic funnel necks, and layered tops.

7 For All Mankind AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

7 For All Mankind AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

7 For All Mankind AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight