In pictures: Adidas launches gardening-themed collection

Adidas Consortium, the section of the German sportswear giant that is known for its experimental collections and collaborations with stars, has launched a gardening-themed collection. No, you didn’t read that wrong, this is actually happening.

The tongue-in-cheek Adidas Gardening Club collection spans apparel, accessories and footwear and aptly features earth-tone colourways, offering a “fresh take on modern, outdoors and hiking trends, resulting in ‘horti-couture’ that can move effortlessly from the lawn to the streets.” An abundance of pockets, highly breathable materials and zip-off pants (yes, really) promise to satisfy even the most green-fingered gardening aficionados.

So who is the face of the new collection? Alan Titmarsh, of course. The British gardener and TV presenter is the latest Adidas model for its 'horti-couture' collection alongside presenter Alhan Gencay and songwriter Khloe Anna.

Adidas Consortium’s product manager George Griffin told Highsnobiety: “We looked at ‘outdoor’ as a place we wanted to explore for the season but in our own playful way with a unique take on it. With outdoor and trail-running being such a ‘serious’ part of the industry, and our colleagues over in the Terrex team who are doing a great job pushing the envelope on innovation and performance, we wanted to completely juxtapose the concept of trail-running, which has a traditionally aggressive aesthetic, with something that is usually seen as a pastime or leisure but still with an outdoorsy look and feel. Hence how we ended up with the gardening-inspired capsule.”