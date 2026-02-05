In Pictures: AW26 street style at Berlin Fashion Week

As the German capital's fashion week celebrated its grand finale on Monday, temperatures dropped to almost minus ten degrees. The pavements were frozen, turning them into an ice rink. Additionally, there was a public transport strike. Despite these conditions, fashion enthusiasts were not deterred from showcasing their best looks.

An overview of the street styles from Berlin Fashion Week for autumn/winter 2026.

Stylist and creative consultant Declan Chan attends the Dagger FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW

Model and influencer Dustin Hanke attends the Dagger FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW

Models Marcus Butler and Tory Kim attend the Dagger FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW

Photographer and bouncer Sven Marquardt attends the Dagger FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW

Buyer Davíd Smedley at the Kenneth Ize FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW

Fashion journalist Susie Lau (Bubble) at the Buzigahill FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW

An attendee at the Rebekka Ruetz FW26 show Credits: Ines Bahr for BFW

An attendee at the Rebekka Ruetz FW26 show Credits: Ines Bahr for BFW

Street style at the Rebekka Ruetz FW26 show Credits: Ines Bahr for BFW

Model Sophie Mashraki at Vanessa Baernthol Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW

Consultant Daniel Tran at the OBS show in Berlin Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW

Content creator @Yuki_injo at the OBS FW26 show Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW

Designer Marie Lüder (left) and model David Varhegyi at the Sia Arnika FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW

Trend expert Julian Daynov at the SF1OG FW26 show Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW

An attendee at the Andrej Gronau FW26 show Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW

Fashion journalist Cait Monahan at the Andrej Gronau FW26 show Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW

Artist @Goldie.333 attends the Andrej Gronau FW26 show Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW