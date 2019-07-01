In pictures: Boohoo and Jordyn Woods launch second design collab

Fashion e-tailer Boohoo has announced its second collection with model and digital influencer Jordyn Woods.

In 2016, Boohoo became the first fashion brand to co-design a collection with Woods, a move that the company said marked its further expansion into the US market and its commitment to size inclusive offerings. Woods has made a name for herself as a champion of body positivity and size inclusivity for women both inside the fashion industry and outside of it.

The Boohoo x Jordyn Woods capsule collection features an assortment of women’s ready-to-wear styles including colourful blazers, chic jumpsuits, matching two-piece sets, and high slit dresses ranging in sizes 6 to 28 and retailing at 8 to 40 pounds.

“I’m so excited to be given the opportunity to co-design a second collection with boohoo. I’ve always been a huge fan of the brand and feel so fortunate to be part of the boohoo family,” Woods said in a statement. “With my new collection, I wanted to offer size inclusive pieces with designs that reflect my personal style. I hope this collection empowers women and encourages them to dream big.”

Co-Founder of Boohoo, Carol Kane, added: “We’re excited to announce our second global partnership with American model and celebrity, Jordyn Woods. Jordyn is everything the boohoo girl embodies, and we are thrilled to be working with her once again. Shot in her hometown in Los Angeles, the latest collection showcases Jordyn’s incredible style and personality with fun ready-to-wear pieces that are made for all body shapes and sizes, in keeping with the inclusive spirit of boohoo.”