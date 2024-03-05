In Pictures: Burberry introduces Burberry Classics line

A fresh yet recognisable new line has been unveiled at Burberry, which has returned to its own foundations to reimagine classic codes in a rejuvenated manner.

The line, dubbed ‘Burberry Classics’, features a selection of wardrobe staples and essentials, each elevated through a slanted iteration of the British house’s signature Burberry Check.

Flaunted on the likes of jersey and tailored layers, as well as swimwear, the pattern has been cut on the bias and comes in updated colourways of sand and lichen, all of which is available both in store and online from March onwards.

Burberry unveils new Burberry Classics line. Credits: Burberry.

In addition to this, the brand’s staple Equestrian Knight Design (EKD) logo also makes an appearance in both embroidery and appliqués on jackets, polo shirts and hoodies, among other products.

While this may be a new line for Burberry, it also contributes to the brand’s ongoing ReBurberry programme dedicated to circularity, as seen in the use of at least 70 percent organic or 50 percent recycled materials across the Classics range.

To showcase the new collection, a campaign was revealed featuring Iris Law and Quinn Kirwan exhibiting a similar aesthetic and feel to the first campaign shot under Daniel Lee, the newest creative director to take on Burberry.

As such, Lee has continued to affirm his rejuvenated identity for the brand, evidenced in the appointment of famous local faces for his campaigns and pushing a distinct branding and identity to the forefront, that largely draws on nostalgic elements from Burberry’s past.

His appointment to the helm position back in 2022 came at a time when shareholders for the luxury label were calling for a shake up in strategy in a bid to boost sales.

With this in mind, Lee turned to his experience in leather goods and accessories, garnered during his time at Bottega Veneta, as well as setting about on a mission to return the brand to its British heritage, a feat that seems to be well underway in light of this new Classics line.

