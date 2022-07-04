In pictures: Burberry unveils takeover of Ananti Cove in Busan

British heritage brand Burberry has unveiled an immersive takeover of Ananti Cove in Busan, South Korea, decorating the resort in its TB summer monogram.

A bespoke iteration of the TB summer monogram has decked out everything from the pool and outdoor terrace areas to dining spaces and lounge areas within the resort that comprises the Ananti Penthouse and Ananti Hilton Busan hotel.

Image: Burberry

The TB summer monogram, introduced by Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, combines the classic Burberry Check with the TB Monogram, and will adorn sunbeds, seat cushions, parasols, children’s life vests, and even a floating circular pontoon within one of the four hotel pools for a limited time.

Image: Burberry

In addition, Burberry has launched a dedicated lounge called Thomas’s offering drinks, desserts and savoury snacks created by chef Laubenuit, and opened a pop-up poolside store featuring a selection of men’s, women’s and childrenswear from the TB Summer Monogram collection in the new Burberry print, including nylon hooded jackets, a silk shirt dress, bikinis, sandals, sunglasses, cotton shirts, T-shirts and hoodies.

Image: Burberry

Burberry’s takeover in South Korea follows a successful series in 2021 in Bangkok, Dubai, Ibiza, Miami, Mykonos and Xiamen. For the 2022 edition, Burberry is also taking over locations in Saint-Tropez, Singapore and Ibiza.

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry