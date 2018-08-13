In pictures: Converse to launch Hello Kitty collection

Japanese pop icon Hello Kitty has inspired Converse’s new playful capsule collection, to be launched globally on August 16. The character will be featured in three sneaker styles: Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and One Star.

All items are unisex, and come in sizes for both kids and adults. The line is also set to include apparel and accessories, said Nike, which owns the Converse brand, on its website. However, only pictures of the sneakers have been made public for now.

The Converse x Hello Kitty collection is set to be sold worldwide on Converse.com and select retailers. Prices were not yet disclosed.

Photos: Nike newsroom