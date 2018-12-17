In Pictures: DHL x Casetify

Logistic group DHL has collaborated with accessories brand Casetify on a special edition tech accessories capsule collection, including a series of phone cases and watch bands inspired by DHL's brand attributes.

Each piece of the limited edition collection of phone cases and watch bands features DHL's signature red and yellow colours, tape and signature waybill.

The DHL-themed accessories include two watch band designs playfully called ‘Wrap It Up’ and ‘This Way Up,’ as well as five phone cases, ‘This Way Up’, ’Tape It Up’, ‘The Glitter Yellow’, and two versions of ‘Express It’ (with yellow and clear colour options), which allows customers to customise the cases by entering their preferred name and location on a waybill design.

"We are proud to have the DHL logo, our signature tape, as well as our red and yellow colours featured on these fashionably-designed phone cases and watch bands created and distributed by Casetify, Hong Kong's very own homegrown brand and one of the most successful e-commerce startups," said Herbert Vongpusanachai, senior vice president and managing director at DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau in a statement. "Our unique collaboration perfectly illustrates DHL's commitment to innovation, as well as our support for companies that aim to go global and expand their business internationally by leveraging our global network. We are looking forward to bringing this collection to customers all over the world.”

The limited edition collection, which ranges from 45 to 50 US dollars was so popular that the first drop from the collaboration sold out within 12 hours, with Casetify having to restock to meet the high demand.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming support the DHL x Casetify collection has received," said Wes Ng, co-founder and chief executive of Casetify. "Casetify is all about pushing boundaries, and when we started seeing the cases on eBay in a bidding war, we knew we had to come together for one final restock.”

Ng added: "We appreciate DHL's strong support to help startups like Casetify go global, and this first-ever tech capsule collection with a logistics company offered a new canvas for us to express our creativity and innovation, to bring refreshing and cool designs to our customers."

DHL has previously collabarated with Vetements.

Casetify is the fastest growing global tech accessories brand, reaching 1 in 7 millennials. It has previously collaborated with Pharrell, Sarah Jessica Parker, Saint Laurent, and Thom Browne.

Images: courtesy of Casetify