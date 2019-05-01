In Pictures: Dior Cruise Collection 2020

Dior brought its 2020 cruise show to Marrakech on Monday for an evening that celebrated African-inspired craftsmanship in the city’s 16th century El Badi Palace.

Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated with world-renowned Ivory Coast-based wax specialist Uniwax for the event to reinterpret two of the house's signature motifs, toile de Jouy and tarot cards, using 100 percent African wax - from cottons grown, spun and printed in Africa.

Chiuri also worked with Ivory Coast fashion designer PathéO, who created a specially designed shirt in tribute to Nelson Mandela, while Jamaican-British designer Grace Wales Bonner and American artist Mickalene Thomas each in their own way revisited Dior’s iconic New Look silhouette.

True to her style of being a champion of women empowerment, Chiuri also worked with Sumano, a social project supporting the ancestral savoir-faire of women weavers and pottery makers, to create the show’s decor, such as cushions covered in artisanal fabrics painted in henna and ceramic pottery complimenting the palace’s architecture.