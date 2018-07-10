In Pictures: Dries Van Noten launches exclusive collection at Mytheresa.com

An exclusive collection by Dries Van Noten is being launched at Mytheresa.com today, marking the first time the fashion house collaborates with an online retailer. The news comes less than a month after the Belgian fashion designer announced the sale of his eponymous label to Spanish luxury giant Puig.

“I am very happy that this, our first collaboration online, is with Mytheresa.com. The fabrics and prints of these garments have been exclusively created for this limited wardrobe. I feel they capture the essence of the collection”, said Van Noten, in a joint statement.

Seven pieces from Van Noten’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection are available for purchase at Mytheresa.com, which is known for its exclusive collaborations with fashion houses like Prada , Max Mara , and Zimmermann , to name just a few. Inspired by the 1950’s “Art Brut” movement, otherwise known as Outsider Art, the pieces juxtapose textures and fabrics. Hand-drawn geometric patterns set the tone of the collection, which features faux-fur jackets and scarves, denim jeans and shirts in bright colors.

“It just makes us very proud, that a brand with such a unique DNA collaborates with us for the first time. It is a very special moment for us”, said Michael Kliger, President of Mytheresa.com, in the statement.

Pictures: courtesy of Mytheresa.com