In Pictures: Dries van Noten’s signature explored

Antwerp-based designer Dries van Noten is stepping down as creative director at his own eponymous fashion house in June. As such, the fashion house, which was founded in 1986, has begun its search for a new creative head. In light of the news, FashionUnited takes a look into Van Noten’s design signatures as we wave farewell to the outgoing icon.

Van Noten was born with a love of clothes, a love that descended from his grandfather and mother, who were tailors and designers at heart. His family immersed him in the craft and skills of fabrics, which enthused him about the power of flair and style for men and women. Van Noten set out to explore the subjectivity of 'beauty' and the role it would play in his life.

His research manifests itself in designs with luxurious layers in an eclectic range of colours, textures and prints that define the Antwerp-based designer's romantic feel. Van Noten sees a garment as an item that speaks for itself but is part of a larger story; firstly a designer's vision for a collection, secondly as part of the wearer's expression.

Van Noten derives pleasure from creating a garment that combines and balances beauty, craftsmanship and function. In doing so, the garment should be wearable and should still be part of someone's life story after a while. Van Noten juggles colours, textures and light.

Dries van Noten’s signature style in 20 pictures

Dries van Noten, SS19 Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, SS19 Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, FW19 Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, SS20 Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, SS20 Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, FW20 Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, FW20 Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, SS23 Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, FW23, Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, DW24 Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, FW24 Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, FW24 Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, SS24 Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, FW23 Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, SS23 Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, FW20 Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, SS20 Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, FW19 Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries van Noten, SS19 Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight