In Pictures: Etro unveils AI-powered campaign for SS24

Etro has revealed a new artificial intelligence (AI) campaign to exhibit its SS24 collection, made in collaboration with digital artist Silvia Badalotti alongside the brand’s creative director Marco De Vincenzo.

The ‘ADV’ campaign, constructed on the concept of ‘Nowhere’, consists of synthetic imagery formed through the use of Badalotti’s verbal inputs that are translated and reproduced by a machine that generated the outputs.

ADV campaign by Etro SS24. Credits: Etro x Silvia Badalotti.

Here, AI-designed models sport Etro looks among otherworldly backgrounds, including starry skies, astral maps and vegetation-filled greenhouses, depicting scenes that are both familiar and alien.

In a release, Etro said of the imagery: “The basic principle is the same as fashion, an activity through which each body determines a new mantle for itself: the combinations of elements are virtually unbounded.”

