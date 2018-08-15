In pictures: eye-catching advertising campaigns fall/winter 2018/19

Beyoncé will make her fourth appearance on the cover of American Vogue, this time gracing the coveted September issue. The Queen Bey was even granted “unprecedented control” from Vogue editor Anna Wintour over the cover’s photoshoot and self-written article, as reported by Forbes. The pop-star also handpicked her photographer, Tyler Mitchell, the first African-American photographer to shoot a Vogue cover in the magazine’s 126-year history.

Vogue’s September Issue is the most important of the year, published at the start of the new fashion season. Each year the anticipated issue features record numbers of advertisements by renowned luxury houses and fashion brands. FashionUnited has compiled what the most memorable ad campaigns for autumn/winter 2018/19.

Lauryn Hill for Woolrich

Lauryn Hill, currently touring her 20-year-old album ”The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill", has been roped in by Woolrich as the face of the autumn and winter collections. This marks the first time the American singer has committed to work with a fashion brand. The campaign photos were taken at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, where Hill filed the music video for her song "Doo Wop" almost 20 years ago. The 43-year-old singer also worked behind the camera with Woolrich, composing the music for the brand’s campaign video: an acoustic version of her hit “Ex-Factor”. Hill and Woolrich collaborated to design a number of garments for the upcoming outdoor collection, which will be available for purchase from September.

">

Video: Lauryn Hill - Woolrich Autumn/Winter 2018 - British Vogue Vimeo

Harry Styles, a dog and a chicken: protagonists in Gucci men's suits campaign

The English musician Harry Styles poses in typical British fish and chips shop in Gucci's men's suits campaign. Styles poses in multiple pieces from the newest collection of the Italian luxury brand. Despite the campaign’s star-powers, it is mainly the animals that steal the show. Commenting on that, Gucci said in a press release from June, "Styles brings his pets, a dog and chicken, along to the restaurant, where he ordered his food and shares with the animals. A series of stories that reflects famous photographs and scenes from British films, "The Fashion House.”

Photos: Harry Styles Gucci's Men's Tailoring campaign autumn / winter 2018-19. Credit: Gucci small>

'Landscapes': Surrealist Calvin Klein

The concept for the fall 2018 Calvin Klein 205W39NYC global ad campaign is "the familiar American landscape through the eyes of aliens". The American fashion brand says in a press release about the campaign: "the perception is challenged by the real and the imaginary". In the campaign’s photos from photographer Willy Vanderperre, the models seem much larger than the vast mountains that form the natural background, "a nostalgic, but also an alien / otherworldly feeling," said Calvin Klein. "Autumn 2018 campaign is a symbolic story where old and new worlds meet, related to the discovery of America, the 1960s Space Race and the 21st century information age," comments chief creative officer, Raf Simons.

Photos: 205W39NYC Calvin Klein Fall 2018 ad campaign Landscapes. Credit: © 2018 Willy Vanderperre

It's Versace, not Versachee

Apparently the brand name Versace is still often mispronounced. In the video the models featured in the fall 2018 campaign and the brand’s executive, Donatella Versace demonstrate the proper pronunciation. The Italian fashion brand also claims that the campaign for the fall of 2018 is "the largest that has ever been made". The campaign features 54 models including Kaia Gerber, the Hadid sisters, and Rianne van Rompaey, and photographed by Steven Meisel.

">

Video: Versace

Balmain: sci-fi Milla Jovovich

Balmain has appropriately hired actress Milla Jovovich for autumn/winter 2018 campaign which is inspired by the classic 1997 science-fiction film, The Fifth Element in which Jovovich starred. Dressed in a metallic top and leather pants with a strong silhouette, Jovovich stands out from the contrasting industrial, vacant-looking background. "I could not wait to see the first images from the London shoot. Naturally, I expected great things, but I was blown away instantly, "Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing explains in the notes to the campaign video on YouTube. "No complicated video edits, or even a soundtrack. When I saw the material I knew immediately that we had to keep it simple, focus on Milla. The strong, minimalist style is perhaps new to Balmain, but it compliments the autumn styles perfectly, "said Rousteing in the notes.

">

Video: Balmain

Chanel hires Margot Robbie to model for Chanel Neige

Chanel's newest brand ambassador, Margot Robbie, debuts in her first ad campaign for the French luxury house. The Australian actress is the face of Chanel's Coco first Neige collection which focuses on winter sports. Previously, strict Karl Lagerfeld celebrities like Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne, Lily-Rose Depp and Willow Smith have been featured in several Chanel campaigns. The Chanel Neige line will be available from July and August in Chanel locations and select retailers.

Stella McCartney goes back to her roots

This season we will go back to my childhood memories. We shot the campaign video and images on the farm I grew up, by the ocean and with the Scottish Kintore School Pipers - one of the most emotional campaigns ever made", says founder and designer Stella McCartney in the explanatory note for the advertisement video of the women’s fall 2018 collection.

">

For the autumn / winter menswear campaign strict Stella McCartney actor Ashton Sanders, known for his role in the movie 'Moonlight'.

">

Videos: Stella McCartney

Kim Kardashian West and five year old daughter, North West, pose for Fendi

Kim Kardashian West, her five year old daughter North West and mother Kris Jenner are models in Fendi's #MeandmyPeekaboo campaign .

"The Kardashian family is made up of very strong women with strong personalities. It is an iconic family known for their appearance, we therefore wanted to just give an intimate look into their relationship," explained Fendi’s creative director Silvia Venturini to WWD. The video is accompanied by the song “Love Lockdown” by Kim’s husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian West was also recently featured in the Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Jeans Autumn / Winter 2018 campaign with her sisters and half sisters.

Photo: Calvin Klein Underwear Fall 2018. Credit: Calvin Klein

Vogue and the September Issue

Legendary for her icy demeanor, Vogue’s iconic editor since 1988, Anna Wintour is recognized as one of the most influential people in the fashion industry today. Recent reports circulating in the media have suggested that the editor’s time at Vogue may soon come to an end. However, on July 31st Condé Nast put an end to rumors declaring that the 30-year Vogue veteran will stay “indefinitely”.

"Anna Wintour is an incredibly talented and creative leader whose influence is beyond measure," said CEO Bob Sauerberg in a statement tweeted by the company. "She is integral to the future of our company's transformation and has agreed to work with me indefinitely in her role as @voguemagazine editor-in-chief and artistic director of Conde Nast."

The September issue of American Vogue will hit shelves mid-August.

Main picture: Calvin Klein 205W39NYC fall 2018 ad campaign Landscapes. Credit: © 2018 Willy Vanderperre

This article was originally written for FashionUnited.NL. Translated and edited by Kelly Press