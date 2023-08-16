In Pictures: Former Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller to launch Uniqlo collection

British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, who was the former artistic director of luxury label Givenchy, will create her next collection with Japanese brand Uniqlo.

Launching on September 15, the ‘UNIQLO:C’ FW23 womenswear collection will feature “timeless designs, subtle use of color, and roomy silhouettes in contemporary materials”, Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing said Wednesday.

Pieces in the collection include a trench coat redefined in a gabardine twill; lined blousons and coats; a mini shoulder bag; dresses in floral and paisly patterns; and a pleated skirt made of glossy satin in rich autumn hues.

Uniqlo collection with Clare Waight Keller Credits: Uniqlo

Uniqlo collection with Clare Waight Keller Credits: Uniqlo

Uniqlo collection with Clare Waight Keller Credits: Uniqlo

Uniqlo collection with Clare Waight Keller Credits: Uniqlo

Uniqlo collection with Clare Waight Keller Credits: Uniqlo

Uniqlo collection with Clare Waight Keller Credits: Uniqlo

Uniqlo collection with Clare Waight Keller Credits: Uniqlo

Uniqlo collection with Clare Waight Keller Credits: Uniqlo

Uniqlo collection with Clare Waight Keller Credits: Uniqlo

“I am very excited and honored to be able to design a new label for Uniqlo,” Keller said in a statement.

“I appreciate the Keller LifeWear concept and design philosophy, which focuses on technical innovation and functional authenticity.”

She added: “To be able to work with the team to develop a new form of womenswear sensibility on such a global scale is a truly exciting opportunity.”

Keller was artistic director of French luxury house Givenchy for three years before stepping down in 2020.