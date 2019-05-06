In pictures: GFW unveils 2019 Talent of Tomorrow campaign

Graduate Fashion Week has unveiled its 2019 Talent of Tomorrow campaign featuring the work of 12 final year students from across the UK.

Shot by photographer Erika Astrid and styled by Jennifer Mertens, the campaign, revealed on Friday, features the work of students who “showed a range of diverse influences and unique styles.” Some students focused heavily on ethically sourced materials, some used sustainable methods and recycled pieces, and others experimented with unique methods of design, such as laser-etched wood detailing.

A selection of seven influencers and content creators were invited to join the campaign’s official photoshoot on the rooftop of the Truman Brewery in Shoreditch to wear the students' clothes. The influencers included In the Frow founder Victoria Magrath, Mercedes from @mercedesfbenson and the Evening Standard’s Chloe Street.

Talent of Tomorrow highlights student's designs on influencers

Victoria from @inthefrow wears: Jasmine Farmer from Nottingham Trent University

Sul from @sulsworld wears: Katherine Jane Watts from University of Portsmouth

Jade from @jadepearl_ wears: Demi Hardy from Southampton Solent University

Rachael from @ukafrolista wears: Venus Chen from University of Portsmouth

Chloe from @streetchloe wears: Megan Grinham from Norwich University of The Arts

Rashpal from @styleandstylus wears: Mikkel Kunze from University of West London

Mercedes from @mercedesfbenson wears: Billie Rose Hart from University of East London

Graduate Fashion Week 2019 takes place between 2-5 June at the Truman Brewery in London.