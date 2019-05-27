In Pictures: Giorgio Armani presents cruise collection in Tokyo

Giorgio Armani landed in Tokyo on 24 May to showcase ‘Insula’, the Italian brand’s 2020 cruise collection.

The brand chose the Japan capital as the theatre for its collection as it underscored “an affinity with the Japanese world that is first and foremost cultural.” Armani looked to reinterpret the term insularity through the collection, understanding it not in terms of isolation, but as the internal drive that should invite self-learning, reflection and personal development.

Dialogue between masculinity and femininity

The women's silhouettes in the collection were characterised by their fluid and vertical form: tight jackets and dusters flowed out from pronounced shoulders, while fabrics commonly used in clean, masculine tailoring, alternated with the washed silks of long gowns and with tortoiseshell-effect coated jacquards. Overlapping strap fastenings on short coats further highlighted the eternal dialogue between the masculine and the feminine. The colour palette for the women’s collection ranged from neutrals to brown to blue, as well as a vibrant red.

For the men’s collection, soft tailoring sculpted the body and the formality of doublebreasted suits alternated with the refined casualness of knit jackets, pea coats and dusters. The colour palette for the men’s collection was chocolate brown and neutrals with touches of light blue and sand and bright pops of red and cornflower blue.