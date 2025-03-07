In Pictures: H&M partners with Poland’s Magda Butrym on collaborative collection

H&M has unveiled Magda Butrym as its next collaborator. The Polish ready-to-wear designer has worked with the Swedish fashion giant on a collection of womenswear, accessories and jewellery set to launch April 24.

In a statement, Butrym said she envisioned the collection “as a chance to invite people into our world – and to celebrate femininity and the flower”. “Each piece brings its own sense of Slavic romance, while paying homage to the history of our brand,” she added.

Dubbed ‘Feminity in Bloom’, the forthcoming line intends to spotlight Butrym’s heritage while also symbolising womanhood, as seen particularly through the use of a rose as the central motif.

Magda Butrym x H&M's ‘Feminity in Bloom’ collection. Credits: H&M

While for Butrym, the collaboration marks the 10-year anniversary of her namesake brand, it also builds on the 20-year history of H&M’s designer partnership concept, which has already involved the likes of Moschino, Karl Lagerfeld and Balmain.

For her own line, however, Butrym will look to her brand’s archive to inform certain designs, seeing the incorporation of wide-shouldered tailoring, oversized coats and blooming flowers.

Magda Butrym x H&M's ‘Feminity in Bloom’ collection. Credits: H&M.

Certain key pieces already detailed by H&M include a red ruffled gown, a crochet lace gown and a burgundy leather coat, contributing to the line’s signature colour palette of pinks and reds.

H&M’s head designer, Ann-Sofie Johansson, said of the collaboration: “We are thrilled to be inviting people into Magda’s powerful and poetic world. The collection is full of vitality and joy and speaks to Magda’s exceptional skill for interpreting contemporary femininity in rich and unique ways.”

Magda Butrym x H&M's ‘Feminity in Bloom’ collection. Credits: H&M.

Magda Butrym x H&M's ‘Feminity in Bloom’ collection. Credits: H&M.

Magda Butrym x H&M's ‘Feminity in Bloom’ collection. Credits: H&M.

Magda Butrym x H&M's ‘Feminity in Bloom’ collection. Credits: H&M.

Magda Butrym x H&M's ‘Feminity in Bloom’ collection. Credits: H&M.

Magda Butrym x H&M's ‘Feminity in Bloom’ collection. Credits: H&M.

Magda Butrym x H&M's ‘Feminity in Bloom’ collection. Credits: H&M.