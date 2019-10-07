In pictures: H&M x Giambattista Valli

Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M has released images of all the pieces from its upcoming collaboration with Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli.

Set to launch on 7 November, the collaboration spans womenswear, menswear and accessories, and will be available worldwide in selected stores and on H&M’s website.

H&M first revealed the designer collaboration back in May, when Kendall Jenner broke the news by wearing Valli’s tulle-frock to the Cannes Film Festival.

The look book was shot in Giambattista Valli's hometown of Rome by Kyle Weeks, styled by Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, and featuring models Oslo Grace, Leslye Houenou, Mara Kasanpawiro, Kohei Takabatake, Luka Isaac and Tom Rey.

Giambattista Valli launched his namesake brand back in 2005, before doing his first ready-to-wear show in Paris, where he had moved from Italy to realise his dream of creating a true “Maison”.