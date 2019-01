The 50th edition Hong Kong Fashion Week started on Monday, showcasing 2019 Fall/Winter collections of three local designer labels: Yeung Chin, phenotypsetter and Alee Lee.

The eclectic shows of their brands took place as part of the Fashionally presentations that continued on Tuesday. The four-day event, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, will continue until Thursday.

Here is glimpse at some of the collections presented on Monday:

Fotos: HKTDC