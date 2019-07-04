In pictures: Hugo launches Liam Payne capsule collection

The Hugo x Liam Payne capsule collection has been launched at an experimental event during Berlin Fashion Week.

The FW19 capsule is the first to be designed by the pop artist and former One Direction member since he became Hugo’s brand ambassador back in April, and also marks Hugo’s first global collaboration in the world of music.

The collection features clothing, footwear and accessories that blur the line between formalwear and athleisure, featuring pieces that “breathe new life into the current trend for streetwear.” The collection features a number of design references to his first tattoo: the black chevrons on his right forearm. These include a sleek bomber jacket with metal chevron detailing at the zip; drawstring tailored pants trimmed with a tattoo-themed motif; and a hoodie printed with reflective chevron artwork.

Launched on 4 July, the collection will be available to shop exclusively on Instagram for the first 24 hours, and online and in the Hugo Amsterdam and Antwerp stores in the Netherlands from 5 July onwards.