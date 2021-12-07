In Pictures: Isabel Marant collaborates with Mytheresa on snow capsule

Luxury retailer Mytheresa has unveiled a collaborative capsule with Parisian fashion label Isabel Marant, set to be available globally from December 8 for the autumn/winter 2021 season.

The exclusive Snow capsule will be Isabel Marant’s first skiwear-inspired collection, with looks that incorporate the house’s modern and contemporary design aesthetics into pieces designed for a mountain lifestyle. A shearling vest, ski trousers, gloves, hoodies, snow boots and sunglasses are included in the 33 piece line, as well as a selection of loungewear when moving indoors. The beige, burgundy and yellow colour palette come complete with metallic contrasts and finishes.

The Isabel x Mytheresa capsule will launch globally through Mytheresa’s website, alongside a dedicated editorial story directed by Mytheresa’s chief creative officer Julian Paul.

Image: Isabel Marant x Mytheresa

Image: Isabel Marant x Mytheresa

Image: Isabel Marant x Mytheresa