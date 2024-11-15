In Pictures: Kim Kardashian’s Skims unveils Dolce&Gabbana collaboration

Skims, the shapewear brand co-founded by reality star Kim Kardashian, has unveiled a new collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana aimed at merging the two brands’ respective identities through “body-enhancing looks”.

Among the limited edition collection are reinvented Dolce&Gabbana silhouettes that appear with the Skims logo, as well as the luxury brand’s signature leopard print, which has been applied to Skims’ Classic Cotton sets.

As such, both of the brands’ archives are explored, bringing forth everything from lingerie and sleep sets to contouring pants and body-shaping corsets.

Dolce&Gabbana x Skims campaign imagery. Credits: Dolce&Gabbana / Skims / Nadia Lee Cohen.

To unveil the line, the duo teamed up on an institutional campaign captured by Nadia Lee Cohen and Donna Trope, who intended to pay homage to Italian culture through imagery and video starring both Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Dolce&Gabbana x Skims campaign imagery. Credits: Dolce&Gabbana / Skims / Nadia Lee Cohen.

It builds on a long-running relationship between Dolce&Gabbana and the Kardashian family, who have previously worked together on design and curation collaborations that have even made it to the runway.

Dolce&Gabbana’s creative directors, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, said in a joint statement that they held a “genuine affection for Kim and her family”, adding: “Our shared bond, rooted in a long-standing friendship, naturally inspired this new collaboration centred on inclusivity and body positivity - values close to our hearts and core to Skims."

The Dolce&Gabbana x Skims range will be available through Skims’ website and retail stores, as well as select Dolce&Gabbana boutiques and a number of luxury retailers from November 19.