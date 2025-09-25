In Pictures: KNWLS unveils collaboration with Nike at MFW show

KNWLS has partnered with sportswear giant Nike for part of its spring/summer 2026 collection which was unveiled at the London brand’s debut Milan Fashion Week show yesterday, September 24.

Described by KNWLS as its “most significant project to date”, the capsule collection brings together the brand’s signature traits – “self-possessed femininity” – with Nike’s focus on athleticism.

With this, staples that have become synonymous with the KNWLS name undergo a Nike-driven transformation. A corseted jacket, for example, can be found in a weatherproof, lightweight material with reflective threading, while the brand’s Razr bag is reimagined using rugged nylon and leather, with a rubber base inspired by Nike’s waffle outsole.

KNWLS x Nike SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

KNWLS SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nike’s own designs are also reinterpreted. The sports label’s Air Max Muse has been adapted with a corset-like fastening, while the silhouette itself bears resemblance to KNWLS’ point-toe Raptor boot.

Corsetry, indeed, continues to be a distinct feature of KNWLS’ identity, and, for SS26, continues to serve as a means of expressing the brand’s emphasis on craftsmanship. Exposed seam tapes and grosgrain bands only further this mission, outlining the compositional structures of certain garments, such as a leather jacket.

KNWLS SS26 accessories. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nike wasn’t the only collaborator for this line. KNWLS also turned to Tencel when creating much of the collection’s materials. The cellulose fibre firm’s products were utilised for jersey button-down dresses and leggings, each elevated through ruched draping.

KNWLS SS26 dresses. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In a press release, KNWLS said pieces in the collection as a whole were designed with the intention of taking the wearer from the gym to the club, thus catering to an evolving lifestyle. The collaborations gave the brand an opportunity to reflect on its own story, with garments referencing both past, present and future time periods.

The runway was the first time KNWLS had shown during Milan Fashion Week, a reflection of its growth since Charlotte Knowles founded the label in 2017. The brand has previously shown in New York and London, yet, akin to other emerging labels, is likely seeking a more commercial platform.

KNWLS SS26 outerwear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

For Nike, meanwhile, a runway collaboration ties into the brand’s ongoing transformation efforts, much of which is focused on aggregating new customers through specialised and premium collaborations. The label has most recently launched a new joint project with Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims, aptly titled NikeSkims, expanding on its fashion-infused professional sports offering.