In pictures: Loewe brings dream-like SS20 collection to PFWM

Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe showcased its SS20 collection at Paris Fashion Week Men’s on Saturday inside the auditorium of the Maison de l’UNESCO in Paris.

The collection invoked otherworldly perspectives of the day-to-day through a dream-like filter, with long and pure silhouettes accompanied by nine works by London-based artist Hilary Lloyd displayed on monitors mounted on vertical chrome columns and trolleys.

Affirming the brand’s dedication to global craft, the house signature oro ‘cashmere’ suede is paired with locally-woven textiles in tunic and caftan. Hand-embroidered red and white cotton from Bangladesh; hand-dyed and woven indigo cloth from Burkina Faso; and ultrafine blue linen denim and punched cotton gauze from Japan were also featured throughout the collection.

The garments played on nautical archetypes, with sailor’s shirts, washed silk dungarees, monochrome short suits, while Loewe tailoring returned with a relaxed two-button peaked lapel blazer.

Expanding on the season’s nomadic mood, thatched moccasins, suede link sandals and boat shoes evoked outdoor summer pursuits, with lace-up boots in espadrille stripes channel the brand’s Spanish roots.

Photos courtesy of Loewe