In pictures: Nasty Gal launches collaboration with Cara Delevingne

Nasty Gal has teamed up with British model and actress Cara Delevingne to launch a new holiday-inspired ready-to-wear collection.

Available to shop from 23 October and made up of over 40 pieces, the collection pays homage to the beguiling style of the international supermodel and features beaded jackets, statement tees, sheer tops, 80s power-shoulders and vegan leather. Sizes of the collection range from UK 4 to 24 with prices from 15 to 150 pounds.

Stand-out pieces for Delevingne include “the jeans with the cut-outs right below the bum and the crop tops.”

Commenting on the new collection, she said: “I’ve followed the brand for years and am inspired by their approach to fashion - always rebellious and ever-evolving. I love to work with brands that push the envelope on style, and this collection does just that.”

The collection was shot at the infamous Electric Lady Studios, the world-renowned recording studio founded by Jimi Hendrix in New York.

This is yet another fashion collaboration to tick-off for the 27-year-old who boasts over 43 million Instagram followers. In the last few months alone it was revealed she had teamed up with Puma and Balmain on a limited-edition capsule collection as well as being named the new face of Dior Beauty.