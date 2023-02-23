In Pictures: Nensi Dojaka launches first bridal capsule via Mytheresa collaboration

Albanian-born designer Nensi Dojaka has unveiled her first-ever bridal capsule collection via a collaboration with the luxury online retailer, Mytheresa.

The 24-piece line is exclusively available on Mytheresa’s e-commerce website, alongside a dedicated editorial story directed by the retailer’s chief creative officer Julian Paul.

Nensi Dojaka's first bridal collection in collaboration with Mytheresa. Image: Mytheresa

With the collection, Dojaka, an LVMH Prize-winner, said she wanted to reinterpret the brand’s signature elements for the world of weddings.

This saw the creation of a series of floor-length gowns, mini dresses and bridal veils that incorporated sequins and delicate fabrics into Dojaka’s sharp tailoring and figure-hugging silhouettes.

Nensi Dojaka's first bridal collection in collaboration with Mytheresa. Image: Mytheresa

In a release, the designer said on the launch: "The inspiration for this exclusive collection came spontaneously when I was working on a custom wedding dress for a friend last year.

“I wanted to give her a light and elegant dress that complemented the woman's figure, yet resembling the essence of our designs. So the bridal collection felt like a continuation of our core designs re-imagined in a wedding scenario."

Nensi Dojaka's first bridal collection in collaboration with Mytheresa. Image: Mytheresa

Nensi Dojaka's first bridal collection in collaboration with Mytheresa. Image: Mytheresa

Nensi Dojaka's first bridal collection in collaboration with Mytheresa. Image: Mytheresa