In pictures: New School Parsons Paris expands campus

Parsons Paris, the European campus of The New School’s Parsons School of Design, an university based in New York City, expanded its campus in Romainville. The creation of the new making and studio spaces will offer students in their final year of undergraduate studies in Fashion Design (BFA) and Art, Media and Technology (BFA) new possibilities for creative expression, surrounded by galleries, artists in residence, and exhibition spaces.

To complement its existing building at 45, rue Saint-Roch 75001, the new “Paris-Romainville” space is a second campus for Parsons Paris, housing over 700 square meters dedicated to fashion design, art, media and technology as well as making labs. Facilities include digital fabrication and prototyping equipment such as 3D and laser cutting machines, printing facilities including book-binding and large format printers, a wet room, photography studio, and a fashion lab.

“The opening of our new campus at Romainville is an exciting milestone in the remarkable, 100-year history of Parsons Paris,” said Florence Leclerc-Dickler, Dean of Parsons Paris. “As we prepare to mark our Centennial in 2021, we are so proud to celebrate our rich heritage, and we enthusiastically look forward towards what is to come.”

The campus expansion comes in parallel with the recent appointment of Tuomas Laitinen as Associate Program Director of the BFA in Fashion Design.

Image: Parsons Paris