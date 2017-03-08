In Pictures: Nike's debut performance Hijab

London - Nike has taken another step in ensuring its sportswear apparel is suitable for all with the unveiling its debut performance Hijab: The Nike Pro Hijab.

Designed with the needs of female Muslim athletes in mind, the Nike Pro Hijab took over a year to develop and was tested by several leading athletes, such as figures skater Zahra Lari and Nike+ run Club Coach Manal Rostom. Prior to developing its first prototype Nike spoke to Muslim female athletes, like Amna Al Haddad, a professional weightlifter, to ensure its performance Hijab fulfilled their needs and concerns. After testing its prototype hijabs, Nike's Pro team then worked to ensure the performance hijab functioned similarly to its other products.

The final product, a lightweight pull-on hijab is made from light, durable yet stretchy single-layer mesh. The material, which is also breathable, is completely opaque and soft. The Nike Pro Hijab comes in a range of dark colours, such as black, grey and obsidian to match all outfits and range in size from a XS/S to a M/L. "By providing Muslim athletes with the most groundbreaking products, like the Nike Pro Hijab, Nike aims to serve today’s pioneers as well as inspire even more women and girls in the region who still face barriers and limited access to sport," said the company in a statement. "Fewer than one in seven girls participate in locally recommended sport activities for 60 minutes or more."

The Nike Pro Hijab is set to launch in Nike stores across the globe next year in time for Spring '18 and expands on the sportswear retailers play into the growing Muslim, or Modest Fashion market. Nike recently opened a series of stores in the Middle East and is set to launch a training app in Arabic to better serve its local clientele. Zahra Lari, who hopes to compete in the Winter Olympics next year in ​ Pyeongchang, South Korea, was one of the first athletes to share a photograph of herself wearing the finished product.

"I can't believe this is finally here!! I'm super super excited to announce the Nike Pro hijab," wrote Lari in her post. "So proud to be part of this incredible journey."

However while most users reacted positively to Nike's hijab debut, some question if Nike was truly launching an innovative or groundbreaking product.

Slightly torn- Sport hijabs have been around 4 awhile & I can't see anything special (expect the nike tick) about the design #NikeProHijab — Fardousa (@Fardousie) March 7, 2017

Most patronising. I've been wearing a scarf and exercising fine for years, just as small businesses have BEEN making scarves for activewear. https://t.co/BFpjn8jdCR — Aaisha Dadi Patel (@aaishadadipatel) March 7, 2017

There's nothing Hijabic about #nikehijab. It's just a tight hoodie with tight clothes ????????. — •FαtimαDiηdαr✰ (@thefatimadindar) March 8, 2017

Photos: Courstesy of Nike