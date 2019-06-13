In pictures: Nike to launch Stranger Things collection

Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things has inspired Nike’s new collection of apparel and footwear, set to be released in two drops on June 27 and July 1. The new season of Stranger Things is set in the summer of 1985, so shoppers can expect lots of 1980s nostalgia in the collection, Nike said on its website.

The first drop will feature green and orange T-shirts, caps and sweat suits inspired by the uniform of the show’s high school, Hawkins High, and three sneakers to match. The sneakers will retail for 120 US dollars (approximately 94 pounds), price points for the other items have not been disclosed.

The second release will unveil three shoes in white, blue and red colorways celebrating the 1985 Independence Day, with a year marker on the heel and a special firework display sock liner. They will also retail for 120 US dollars.

Photos: Nike newsroom.