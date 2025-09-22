In Pictures: NikeSkims has finally landed, championing ‘bold evolution’ in sportswear

After months of speculation and pushback from reported production delays, the joint project of Nike and Skims has finally been unveiled. Aptly dubbed ‘NikeSkims’, the new brand delivers what the duo says is a “new aesthetic and system of dress, obsessively crafted for the body”.

With this, products in initial launch, made up of seven collections and 58 silhouettes, combine Nike’s relationship with athletes and Skims’ “solution-first approach”, ultimately “redefining activewear for all athletes, from the elite to the everyday”.

NikeSkims campaign imagery. Credits: NikeSkims.

NikeSkims’ products also intend to serve a variety of roles, taking the wearer from the studio to the gym. The collection, largely defined by neutral colourways, provides a complete sports-based wardrobe, from foundational bras to seasonal accessories.

Initial drop of 58 silhouettes to build entire wardrobe

Three core lines make up much of the offering, each to be updated as seasons shift. The ‘Matte’ collection, for example, consists of 21 styles of mid-level compression, utilising Nike’s Dri-Fit performance technology, with sweat-wicking features and coverage.

The ‘Shine’ collection also prioritises quick-drying tech, but instead comes with a sheen finish. Shine products suit strength training, according to a press release. The ‘Airy’ collection, meanwhile, includes seven “mesh-inspired” knit pieces in both fitted and oversized silhouettes, each created for low-impact activity.

Four seasonal collections then complement the core lines. These include; Vintage Seamless, Matte Tricot, Weightless Layers and Shiny Nylon. Each expands on the wearer’s lifestyle, largely intended for layering.

The first drop, scheduled to release September 26, comes alongside a campaign, giving viewers more of a feel for the NikeSkims brand. Titled ‘Bodies at Work’, the imagery and film feature notable athletes, highlighting the varying strengths and power of women in sport.

NikeSkims campaign imagery. Credits: NikeSkims.

Nike turns attention to ‘her’ with women-centric line

Speaking on both the campaign and the launch of the first collection, Skims founder and reality star Kim Kardashian said: “Our mission is clear: to redefine women’s activewear without compromise. This collection brings together cutting-edge performance with bold, style-forward design, empowering athletes to move effortlessly and conquer their goals with confidence.”

From the perspective of Nike president Amy Montagne, meanwhile, NikeSkims reflects a “bold evolution in how women experience sport and style”. “It’s part of Nike’s broader commitment to ‘her’: uncompromising product innovation that moves and celebrates women,” Montagne added.

The path to launching NikeSkims has been longer than expected. Initially, the sportswear giant had eyed spring for the release, however, reports emerged later of production delays, pushing back the launch date. The label’s global expansion was also planned for 2026, after which wholesale partnerships are expected to begin.

In this regard, NikeSkims has not issued specific dates. Towards the end of the current month, the collection will be available via a dedicated part of Nike and Skims’ respective e-commerce sites, as well as select retail locations for both brands.