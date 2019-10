Peruvian designer Noe Bernacelli presented his SS20 show at Los Angeles Fashion Week at the Petersen Automotive Museum, where he showcased clothing for both men and women.

The women’s haute couture featured intricate beading, delicate embroidery, and flowing fabrics, while the men’s ready-to-wear looks consisted of tailored suits.

See the highlights from Bernacelli’s SS20 presentation below.

Images: Mike McLaurin Photography/@mike.mclaurin.photography