In pictures: Quiz launches its biggest occasion wear collection to date

Omni-channel fast-fashion brand Quiz has announced the launch of its biggest ever collection of occasion wear, ‘L.A. Luxe’.

The collection features over 60 new occasion wear styles, covering a range of clothing suitable for marriages, proms, race days and black tie events, and covers the latest styles from luxe lace, glam embellishments, floral prints, fish tails, ruffles, and Quiz’s trademark long sequin gowns. Prices range from 26.99 pounds to 99.99 pounds, and sizes range from 6 to 26 available in-store and online. Curve sizes are online only.

Commenting on the launch in a statement, Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer at Quiz, said: “Glamorous occasion wear has always been our forte and we are thrilled to be launching our biggest ever collection to date."

Ramzan continued: “The L.A. Luxe edit features a range of stylish occasion wear and customers can expect the latest trends in occasion wear as well as some of our signature styles, to ensure they look their best and stand out from the crowd for life’s most memorable occasions.”

The L.A. Luxe campaign and imagery was shot in Los Angeles and features models Sydney Harper, Letitia Thomas, Juliet Nadine and Ciara Lebamoff.