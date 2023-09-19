In Pictures: Skepta’s Mains line hits the runway

British-Nigerian grime artist Skepta finally unveiled a new collection for his Mains fashion line which he had sought to revive following a four-year hiatus.

The brand was relaunched during an off-schedule London Fashion Week show making its runway debut, where a slew of celebrities – namely Louis Theroux, Maisie Williams and Naomi Campbell – descended on a location that resembled a tennis club.

The collection was designed by Mains’ new chief designer Mikey Pearce and head graphic designer Johnson Orchid, as well as Skepta himself, who had said in an interview prior to the reveal that the brand would present “staple, crazy, beautiful, wearable clothes”.

Skepta's Mains collection, LFW SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

While some pieces, such as underwear and accessories, had already made an appearance in sneak peeks – either on Mains’ Instagram or sported by Skepta and friends at recent events – others naturally made their first appearance to the audience down an astroturf set.

Among them were retro-inspired tracksuits, Cuban-collared button ups and denim dungarees embellished with the brand’s ‘M’ logo.

Skepta's Mains collection, LFW SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

References were also made to motorbike culture – seen in two-piece suits paired with branded headgear – and hip hop of the past, either through looks reminiscent of trends lead by 90s stars or the presence of Tupac, whose influence could be seen in oversized caps, leather vests and his mugshot which was reproduced on a knitted sweater.

Skepta's Mains collection, LFW SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Collaborations were also an integral part of the collection, with the likes of Timberlands, Beats by Dre headphones and sunglasses by Emmanuelle Khanh tying together a number of fits.

Meanwhile, Puma also held a prominent place on the runway. The sportswear giant, which had previously named Skepta as one of its latest brand ambassadors, helped in the revival of Mains, and contributed to many of the footwear looks in the brand’s presentation.

Unlike the time frames of other fashion week collections, Mains’ collection dropped exclusively at Dover Street Market the day after the event.