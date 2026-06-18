In pictures: Sunflower debuts in Florence at Pitti Uomo

Copenhagen-based menswear brand Sunflower presented its spring/summer 2027 collection at Pitti Uomo 110 in Florence on Wednesday. This marked the brand's first appearance at the Italian trade fair and its first fashion show outside of Denmark. The presentation also served as the inaugural Copenhagen Fashion Week Special Project at Pitti.

The show introduced Sunflower's first foray into footwear: Italian-made, pointed cowboy boots in polished black leather with a python finish. The collection further developed the brand's focus on tailoring, leather, denim and knitwear, featuring silhouettes described as sharper and more elongated than in previous seasons. Leather items included narrow, cropped biker jackets; military-inspired parkas; and full-length coats, while the tailoring leaned towards double-breasted shapes from the late 1990s. Prints were developed in collaboration with Danish artist Benny Brankovich.

Sunflower SS27 at Pitti Credits: Sunflower

Sunflower SS27 at Pitti Credits: Sunflower

The presentation took place on a rooftop terrace at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. It was accompanied by an experimental, keyboard-driven live performance by Copenhagen musicians August Rosenbaum and Jakob Littauer. The outdoor setting was characterised by strong sunlight and high temperatures, which affected visibility during the show.

Sunflower SS27 at Pitti Credits: Sunflower

Sunflower was founded in Copenhagen in 2018 by Ulrik Pedersen and Alan Blond.

Sunflower SS27 Credits: Sunflower

This article has been translated from Danish.