In pictures: The Fabricant revamps 'Deep' collection with innovative AI

The Fabricant, a leading digital fashion house, has revived their revolutionary ‘Deep’ collection, first launched in 2017.

"Deep was originally created in 2017 by processing data from Paris Fashion Week images in the computer and transforming its output into a 3D fashion collection," The Fabricant explained on its website. "Now, six years on and using the latest AI [artificial intelligence] technologies, we have once again combined the power of man and machine in the new Deep/23 collection."

The Fabricant Deep/23 AI Collection. Credits: The Fabricant.

Seven 'iconic looks', designs by Amber Jae Slooten, from back then have thus been renewed. The Fabricant used "advanced AI technologies, such as Midjourney and Stable Diffusion" to transform digital fashion into "hyper-realistic designs". "Hugely detailed garments and scenes, rather than pixelated images," the company said in a press release.

The outfits from the new collection are now available for sale via the digital fashion house's website, where consumers can also try on the garments virtually through an AR lens.

The Fabricant Deep/23 AI Collection. Credits: The Fabricant.

The Fabricant is one of the pioneers in digital fashion. The company has been around since 2018 and is based in Amsterdam, where it not only creates virtual clothes under its own name, but also does so for big brands and independent designers in the fashion industry.

"Mainly 'physical' fashion brands, whose collections we bring to life digitally," co-founder and CMO of the digital fashion company Adriana Hoppenbrouwer told the technology conference Web Summit in Lisbon in November.

The Fabricant Deep/23 AI Collection. Credits: The Fabricant.

The Fabricant Deep/23 AI Collection. Credits: The Fabricant.

The Fabricant Deep/23 AI Collection. Credits: The Fabricant.