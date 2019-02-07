In pictures: the world’s first Vegan Fashion Week in Los Angeles

The world’s first fashion week dedicated to vegan brands took place last weekend in Los Angeles. With labels such as Ecopel, Bayem, New Rock and Vegan Club, among many others, the event created by French activist Emmanuelle Rienda aimed not only to promote cruelty-free fashion but also inspire more brands to follow their steps. “I created a collective runway with curated designer pieces from across the globe to show vegan alternatives that are ethical, sustainable and elevated”, she explained in a statement.

Check out some of the looks from the collective runway show below. For more details on how the event went, please read our report published earlier this week .

Photos: courtesy of Vegan Fashion Week