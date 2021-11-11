In Pictures: Thom Browne revealed as newest Farfetch x Nataal collaborator

Luxury fashion retailer Farfetch has launched the third iteration of its year-long partnership with the multimedia brand, Nataal, in a new collaboration with American fashion designer Thom Browne.

This collection of imagery looks to celebrate togetherness “through a diverse global lens”, working with three photographers, with each one interpreting Thom Browne’s new autumn/winter 2021 collection.

Ismail Zaidy shot imagery of his siblings in Marrakech, while Djeneba Aduayom captured three LA-based multidisciplinary artists.

In an interview with Nataal, Aduayom said on the work: “I always hope that people will feel the photographs rather than just see them. The emotional aspect of my images is very important to me - the visual poetry that comes out of them and the humanity behind them. It’s like building a bridge between worlds, in a way.

Image: Farfetch x Nataal, Ismail Zaidy

“I hope my images spark people’s imagination and that they take away the importance of not judging the book by its cover. I also hope it brings them a sense of the beauty that exists out there in everything and everyone.”

Third photographer Arielle Bobb-Willis took to the streets of New York City, embracing Brooklyn’s skateboarding community and looking to encapsulate her love of the city. “I think photography brings people together,” she said. “Through the pandemic, a lot of people have been feeling really lost and I have as well, so this shoot is a homecoming for me.”

Previous Farfetch x Nataal edits have included a collaboration with Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, for which the three honoured US Black History Month with a special story highlighting the designer’s Black style icons.

The ongoing partnership sees Farfetch work with Nataal’s growing community of changemakers, with the media platform dedicated to diversifying fashion storytelling through African fashion, visual arts, music and culture.

Thom Browne items from this new partnership edition are all available through the Farfetch site.

Image: Farfetch x Nataal, Djeneba Aduayom

Image: Farfetch x Nataal, Arielle Bobb-Willis

Image: Farfetch x Nataal, Ismail Zaidy