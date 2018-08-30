In Pictures: Tommy x Lewis

Tommy Hilfiger has unveiled the first autumn/winter 2018 collaboration with four-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, which will premiere at the TommyNow experiential catwalk show in Shanghai, China on September 4.

The Tommy x Lewis collection has been designed by Tommy Hilfiger in partnership with Lewis Hamilton, an ambassador for the luxury fashion brand men’s line, and embraces the brand’s sportswear roots, revisiting classic American styles, while also taking inspiration from Hamilton’s tattoos, his luxury street style wardrobe and his lucky number 44.

The collection, which will be immediately shoppable in more than 70 countries following the catwalk show, features bold colours, sporty influences, heritage pieces and versatile shapes across everything from apparel and footwear to accessories, underwear and socks.

Highlights include a intarsia hockey sweater in red, white and black colour-block with statement ‘LH’ logo on front, a long iconic military-green parka with detachable reversible liner, a white tracksuit with velvet stripes taping on arm and leg seams and ‘Loyalty’ on the back inspired by Hamilton’s tattoo, and a nautical wool and velvet navy greatcoat with naval gold-coloured buttons.

In addition, the capsule collection also features a unique logo that sees the brand’s iconic flag positioned between Lewis Hamilton’s initials in Old English Gothic typeset and Sky Captain colour, inspired by the font used for his personal body art.

The Tommy x Lewis collection will premiere alongside the Hilfiger Collection and Tommy Icons capsule collection for women at the TommyNow autumn/winter 2018 show in Shanghai, with all catwalk looks available immediately after at Tommy Hilfiger stores and online, as well as from select wholesale partners and across social media.

The partnership between Tommy Hilfiger and Hamilton is an extension of the designer brand being named the official apparel partner for Formula One world champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport earlier this year, which Hamilton drives for.

The multi-year strategic partnership means that the Tommy Hilfiger logo is featured on the team’s race cars, as well as the brand suppling race and travel wear for the drivers, and factory, office and hospitality clothing for the whole team.

The Tommy x Lewis follows the four successful collections with model Gigi Hadid, who showcased her final Tommy x Gigi collection during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Images: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger