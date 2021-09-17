In Pictures: Vera Wang Bride's first collection
Vera Wang Bride has been around for awhile and although the news of it came out last year, we were waiting for a more extensive look at what was to come. FashionUnited shares a selection from the first collection.
Vera Wang Bride, part of the Pronovias Group, is designed by renowned designer Vera Wang. Her design signatures are evident in her bridal collection: allure, sensuality, craft and emotion.
“The Vera Wang bride has no fear and knows herself,” Wang said in a release. “For her, fashion allows her to make her own choices, embrace emotion and celebrate individuality. Through my designs, I want to show respect - respect for the design process. Respect for quality. Respect for imagination and individuality. But most of all, respect for women.”