In Pictures: Wales Bonner celebrates 10 years with Y-3 collaboration

British brand Wales Bonner celebrated its 10-year anniversary by unveiling a series of collaborations at its Paris Fashion Week Men’s show for the spring/summer 2026 season.

The collection, ‘Jewel’, drew inspiration from 1930’s evening wear and British sartorial traditions, evidenced in what were described as “timeworn and treasured pieces”.

Among the collaborations that made up much of the line was that of a new partnership with Y-3, the collaborative project by Adidas Originals and Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto.

(Right and centre) Wales Bonner's new collaboration with Y-3, (left) an updated version of the Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Lo sneaker. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alongside the more sportswear-focused brand, Wales Bonner reimagined archival silhouettes, such as the satin souvenir jacket and Y-3 Field shoe. The runway also welcomed an update to the Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Lo sneaker, which was elevated in basket weave.

The sports-centric designs sat alongside looks that tied in more closely to British prep, like cotton and merino polo shirts that were made in England in partnership with British knitwear designer John Smedley.

Wales Bonner SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This cooperation with local craftsmen continued into Wales Bonner’s eveningwear selection of wool and silk tailcoats, created in collaboration with Savile Row tailors Anderson and Sheppard.

Accessories only further cemented the designer’s fervour for teamwork. Wales Bonner turned to British milliner Stephen Jones to help create diamond baobab-flower brooches and berets, which adorned various looks that they sometimes even coordinated with.

Wales Bonner SS26. Credits: Wales Bonner.

Wales Bonner SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight