In Pictures: Which red carpet moments had the best MV at Cannes Film Festival?

It has been almost a week since the wrapping up of this year’s Cannes Film Festival where, as always, well-dressed celebrities, attendees and film stars had captivated the attention of the masses with their red carpet attire. But which ones came out on top in the game of total media value (TMV)?

What is media value? First and foremost, the question of what MV is but be answered. In the case of analytics platform WeArisma, which carried out this particular study, MV is an assessment of the potential investment required for an advertiser to generate equivalent impact. WeArisma calculates this figure based on the market cost per performance metric of an influencer with certain levels of following and reach across platforms. For Cannes Film Festival, the platform conducted its research across 203 luxury fashion brands dressing attendees between the dates of May 14 and 29, when the event took place.

While the review outlines individual brands that demanded social media’s attention, WeArisma does note that among these it was French companies that collectively garnered the most talking points, with brands from the region bringing in a combined media value of nearly 25 million euros.

Here is a rundown of the brands that made the top five and some of the looks that helped them get there.

Yves Saint Laurent

Next to the premiere of three films under its freshly launched production company, Saint Laurent also dressed not only the stars of these films but others attending the expansive span of other events taking place throughout the festival. It was looks adorned by Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid that were out in front, however, with Vogue’s social media posts on the duo bringing in generated media values of 1.21 million and 1.27 million euros, respectively, for the brand.

Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Greta Gerwig in Saint Laurent. Credits: Saint Laurent.

TMV: 12.1 million euros

Chopard

Next to providing stars with jewellery for various premieres and galas, Chopard was the official partner to the film festival, carrying on a relationship which has existed since 1998; designed the prestigious Palme d’Or Trophy; and presented the Trophée Chopard to an emerging actor or actress. Next to this, the brand played host to its Annual Dinner and Love Party where in attendance were a slew of famous faces. As such, Chopard had the added opportunity of riding on the coattails of its star-studded guest list, who were responsible for contributing to its earned social media value, taking it to second place on the ranking.

Bella Hadid, Nicky Hilton and Diane Kruger at Chopard's Annual Dinner and Love Party. Credits: Chopard.

TMV: 11.7 million euros

Dior

Dior brand ambassadors were out in full throttle in Cannes this year, yet according to WeArisma, much of the brand’s social media heat came on May 15, when the premiere of ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ took place. Here, ambassador and star of the film Anya Taylor-Joy appeared in a tulle princess dress, setting alight conversation online amid anticipation for the action flick. This was only topped by the attendance of Spanish actress Nicole Wallace, whose post sporting a Dior look, a netted black dress that despite never actually making it to the red carpet, contributed a MV of 1.14 million euros alone.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Yseult and Meryl Streep in Dior. Credits: Dior.

TMV: 5.9 million euros

Gucci

While being entirely absent from the similarly famed steps of the Met Gala, Gucci made a prominent red carpet return in Cannes, dressing star-after-star in looks that seemingly aimed to continue the evolution of its newest creative director, Sabato de Sarno. There wasn’t one such aesthetic for the brand, however. Looks ranged from flowing, floaty 70s-like attire to sleek and simple little black dresses to studded suiting or lilac lace, giving a great range of styles but not much in the way of consistency. Despite this, the Italian label shot up to fourth place in the popularity contest, driven by the presence of stars like Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst sporting some of its looks.

Elle Fanning, Park Soo-Joo and Kirsten Dunst in Gucci. Credits: Gucci.

TMV: 4 million euros

Chanel

Among all the stars, archival or archival-inspired looks seemed to reign as a standout trend, and one of the core brands advocating for this was that of Chanel. While many of the looks displayed by the French label came from collections back in 2019 and 2021, there were many more that were from even further afield. It was none other than Naomi Campbell herself, however, that helped the luxury brand get into the top five for MV, with her own vintage look descending from a 1996 collection and bringing in 203,000 euros for the brand from just an Instagram post alone.

Naomi Campbell, Eva Green and Margaret Qualley in Chanel. Credits: Chanel.

TMV: 3.98 million euros