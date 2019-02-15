In The Style joins war on airbrushing

Manchester-based e-tailer In The Style has pledged to stop retouching photos of its models in all its imagery, including on its website and any original content on its social media channels.

The new pledge was announced alongside the launch of the brand’s new #ITSjustgotreal campaign, featuring nine In The Style ambassadors including Love Island winner Dani Dyer, acid attack victim Naomi Oni, and plus-size model Netsai Tinaresse Dandajena.

“From today, and going forward, all pictures that are uploaded to our website and all original content created for our social media and marketing channels will show our models and ambassadors as the beautiful, unedited girls they are,” the brand announced on its website, adding that it would no longer be “smoothing out any lines, wrinkles, lumps or bumps to sell you something that just is not real.”

In the Style isn’t the first brand to put its foot down on airbrushing. US brands Aerie and Modcloth have both made similar pledges to stop retouching imagery, while in July 2018, online giant Asos was widely praised for its decision to use untouched photos of models posing with stretch marks visible.