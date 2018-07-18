India Couture Week 2018 to kick start on July 25 in Delhi

India Couture Week is returning in a bigger, better avatar as Hindustan Times and Sunil Sethi Design Alliance presents Fashion Design Council of India’s, India Couture Week 2018. The fashion extravaganza, which begins on July 25 and goes upto July 29, at the Taj Palace, Delhi is a unique showcase of game-changing glamour, presenting top couturiers from the world of fashion like Anju Modi, Amit Aggarwal, Rohit Bal, Reynu Taandon, Tarun Tahiliani, Shyamal and Bhumika, Shane and Falguni Peacock, Rahul Mishra, Pallavi Jaikishan and Suneet Varma.

From clothes that spell grandeur, and sets that could give big-ticket productions a run for their money, there is a lot more in store. “This is going to be the 11th edition of couture week. It is undoubtedly the best fashion event in the country and having HT as a partner this year would take the fashion extravaganza to the next level of importance and unprecedented showcase of the event,” says Sethi.

Designer Reynu Taandon says that the week will showcase bridal trends for 2018. The collection is all about young brides who want an amalgamation of traditional and modern. This year, the week will be grander due to two strong partners HT and Sunil Sethi Design Alliance.