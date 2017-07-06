India Couture Week completes a decade of existence

The most awaited events, India Couture Week 2017 is completing 10 years this month. And the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) set to bring the most extravagant showcase in this edition which begins July 24 at the Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi and is on for seven days. Besides the star hotel there will be a few off-site locations in Delhi. Like always, the locations will be exciting and astonishing for all fashionistas.

The fashion event will see some f India's top 14 couturiers showcasing their designs. The big names include: Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, and Varun Bahl and et al. The designers will set the mood for trends relevant to India and its celebration of life with colours, sheer, and shine.

And as Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI point out this year is momentous as 10 years of Couture Week has been an incredible journey, which has been the only event in the country to offer a prestigious platform to couturiers to showcase their talent in offering irrepressible indulgence. The journey was, impossible without the support of board members and the FDCI team. The company looks forward to presenting many more editions of this magical event as we take it to a new high with seven days.