India Runway Week to be held in Delhi from April 20

The 10th edition of fashion event India Runway Week will commence on April 20 in the capital. The three day event will take place at The Plaza, DLF Place, Saket and will conclude on April 22. The fest being organised by the Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD), will feature looks and trends for summer. Kiran Kheva, Head of Fashion, India Runway Week, says the event is expected to be much bigger and push every boundary of fashion and what fashion can achieve. The show puts up some brilliant designs every. In its last edition designers like Saaj by Ankita, James Ferreira, Bibi Russell, Rajdeep Ranawat, Akassh K Aggarwal, Varija Bajaj, Niharika Pandey showcased collections.